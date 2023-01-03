Omicron's XBB Most Prevalent Sub-Lineage Circulating All Over India: INSACOG Bulletin

“BA.2.75 at 46.5% and XBB and its sub-lineages at 35.8% continue to be the most commonly circulating Omicron sub-lineage. INSACOG is closely monitoring the situation with respect to XBB and XBB.1,” it said.

The INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India. Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in some countries, India has stepped up surveillance.