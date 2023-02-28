No Definitive Conclusion On Covid-19 Origin Theory: White House

"There is not a consensus right now in the US government about exactly how COVID started. There is just not an intelligence community consensus," he said.

"The President believes it's really important that we continue that work and that we find out, as best we can, how it started so that we can better prevent a future pandemic. The idea here is to get ahead of it so that should there be another one or should there even be the signs of another one, we can better get ahead of it," he said.