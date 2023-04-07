India's Rising Covid-19 Cases: Experts Say Common Cold-Like Spread Suggests Endemicity

The rise in Covid-19 cases is indicative of the SARS-CoV-2 virus moving into an endemic state in India and behaving like other coronaviruses that cause common cold-like symptoms and can keep reinfecting, according to scientists.

Reassuring that a monster spike along the lines of the Delta wave in the spring of 2021 is unlikely due to the endemic nature of the virus, the scientists added that following the established protocols could halt the spread of the infection.

"Covid-19 is effectively endemic in the country, and virtually all of us will have sustained an infection by now, whether we knew it or not. The virus is behaving like coronaviruses that cause common-cold-like symptoms and can keep reinfecting us," said Gautam I. Menon, dean (research) and professor of Departments of Physics and Biology at Haryana’s Ashoka University.

Meanwhile, immunologist Satyajit Rath added that the actual magnitude of the infection is unknown. Questioning the reliability of reported Covid-19 case numbers, he told PTI, "We are likely to keep seeing ups and downs of Covid cases at different times and in different places for a long time to come."

According to the Union Health Ministry, on Friday, India recorded 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 203 days, with 28,303 active cases. The death toll has increased to more than 5.3 lakh with 14 new fatalities, while the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.39%.

The surge is being attributed to a new Covid-19 subvariant, XBB.1.16, which has been circulating through India for the last few months. "At the present time, there are only about 800 sequences of XBB.1.16 from 22 countries. Most of the sequences are from India, and in India, XBB.1.16 has replaced the other variants that are in circulation. So, this is one to watch. It has been in circulation for a few months," the World Health Organisation said in a recent statement.

According to the WHO, XBB.1.16 is very similar in profile to the earlier XBB.1.5 variant. It has one additional mutation in the spike protein, which in lab studies shows increased infectivity as well as potential increased pathogenicity. The virus uses the spike protein to infect and enter human cells.