India's Active Covid-19 Cases In Dip To 3,402
The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.8%.
India logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,515). The death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one fatality being reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.8%, according to the ministry website.
A decrease of six cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,432, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.03 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 2020, 40 lakh on Sept. 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16, 2020.
It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 2020, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, 2020, 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 2020, 90 lakh on Nov. 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on Dec. 19, 2020.
It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 2020, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, 2020, 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 2020, 90 lakh on Nov. 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on Dec. 19, 2020.