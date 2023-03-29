India Reports Single-Day Rise Of 2,151 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Highest In 5 Months

India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, while the active cases increased to 11,903, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 2,208 cases were recorded on Oct. 28 last year.

The Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka and three reconciled by Kerala.