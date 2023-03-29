India Reports Single-Day Rise Of 2,151 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Highest In 5 Months
India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, while the active cases increased to 11,903.
India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, while the active cases increased to 11,903, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
A total of 2,208 cases were recorded on Oct. 28 last year.
The Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka and three reconciled by Kerala.
According to the data updated at 8:00 a.m., the daily positivity was recorded at 1.51%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.53%.
The total tally of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 4.47 crore. The active cases now comprises 0.03% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78%, according to the ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,66,925, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.