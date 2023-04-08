BQPrimeCoronavirus Outbreak India Reports 6,155 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Cases Climb To 31,194
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

India Reports 6,155 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Cases Climb To 31,194

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.63% and the weekly positivity rate at 3.47%.

08 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@taiscaptures?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Tai's Captures</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/coronavirus?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Tai's Captures on Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data.

India's Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259). The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74%, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.63% and the weekly positivity rate at 3.47%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,89,111, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Coronavirus Outbreak News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT