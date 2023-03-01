India Reports 240 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Rise To 2,335

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 98.80%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4.41 crore and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.