India Reports 240 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Rise To 2,335

India logged 240 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases climbed to 2,335, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.The death toll stands at 5.30 lakh with one fatality reported by Rajasthan, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.
The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 98.80%, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4.41 crore and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.