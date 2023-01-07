India Reports 214 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Up Marginally

The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, the ministry said.

An increase of six cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,534. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.13 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.