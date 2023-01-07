India Reports 214 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Up Marginally
India on Saturday recorded 214 fresh coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases increased marginally to 2,509, according to union health ministry data.
With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 4.46 crore (4,46,79,761).
Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 5,30,718 with four deaths -- two reconciled by Kerala and one each reported from the states of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11%. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.12%, according to the health ministry website.
The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, the ministry said.
An increase of six cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,534. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.13 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5, and 50 lakh on Sept. 16.
Whereas it went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, crossed 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on Dec. 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on Jan. 25 last year.