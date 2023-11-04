BQPrimeCoronavirus Outbreak India Reports 14 Fresh Covid Cases
India Reports 14 Fresh Covid Cases

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

04 Nov 2023, 03:05 PM IST
India saw a single-day rise of 14 new coronavirus infections, while the active caseload stood at 230, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,294, the data updated at 8 am stated.  The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,01,376). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,852 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. 

