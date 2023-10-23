ADVERTISEMENT
India Records Nine Fresh Covid Cases
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,525.
India has logged nine fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 245, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
India has logged nine fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 245, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,33,291, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.
The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,01,061).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,525 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT