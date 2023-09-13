ADVERTISEMENT
India Records 97 Covid Cases, Active Caseload At 537
The country's Covid case tally is currently at 4,49,97,917 (4.49 crore).
India reported a single-day rise of 97 new Covid-19 cases while the active caseload was recorded at 537, according to Union Health Ministry data.
India reported a single-day rise of 97 new Covid-19 cases while the active caseload was recorded at 537, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll was recorded at 5,32,028 (5.32 lakh), the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday showed.
The country's Covid case tally is currently at 4,49,97,917 (4.49 crore).
According to the health ministry's website, 4,44,65,352 (4.44 crore) people have recuperated from the disease while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%.
The case fatality rate is currently at 1.18%.
According to the website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT