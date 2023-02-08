India Records 96 Fresh Covid-19 Cases
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,51,108, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
India on Wednesday recorded 96 fresh Covid-19 cases, while the number of active cases increased to 1,785, according to Union health ministry data.
With the new cases, the total tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,639). The death toll increased to 5,30,746 with one death reported from Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.08%.
The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.
According to the ministry's website, 220.60 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16. It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct.11, crossed 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec. 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23 and four crore on Jan. 25 last year.