India Records 96 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16. It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct.11, crossed 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec. 19.