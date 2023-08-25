BQPrimeCoronavirus Outbreak India Records 73 New Coronavirus Infections
ADVERTISEMENT

India Records 73 New Coronavirus Infections

India has logged 73 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases were recorded at 1,508, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

25 Aug 2023, 4:02 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Covid vaccines (Photo: Daniel Schludi/Unsplash)</p></div>
Covid vaccines (Photo: Daniel Schludi/Unsplash)

India has logged 73 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases were recorded at 1,508, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,927, the data updated at 8:00 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,96,859). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,424, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT