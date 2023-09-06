India Records 66 New Covid-19 Cases

India has logged 66 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 491, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday..The death toll was recorded at 5,32,024, the data updated at 8 am stated. \tThe country's Covid-19 case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,466). \tThe number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,64,951 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website..The case fatality rate stands at 1.18%.According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.