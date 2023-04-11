India Records 5,676 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Caseloads At 37,093

India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases increased to 37,093, according to data updated on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,000, with 21 deaths.

While three deaths each were reported from Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan, two were recorded in Karnataka, one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, besides six reconciled in Kerala, according to the data updated at 8 a.m.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore. The active cases now comprise 0.08% of the total infections, and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,00,079, and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.