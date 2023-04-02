India Records 3,824 Covid Cases, Biggest Single-Day Rise In Six Months
One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours and one was reconciled by Kerala.
India on Sunday recorded a single-day jump of 3,824 Covid-19 infections, the biggest in 184 days, while the number of active cases increased to 18,389, according to Union health ministry data.
With the fresh infections, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 4.47 crore. The death toll climbed to 5,30,881 with five deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.
At 18,389, the active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections. The national Cocvid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77%, according to the health ministry website.
The daily positivity rate stood at 2.87% and the weekly positivity rate at 2.24%.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,73,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.