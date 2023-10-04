ADVERTISEMENT
India Records 38 New Covid Cases
The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,034, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.
India has logged 38 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 396, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The country's Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,98,954).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,66,524 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.18%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
