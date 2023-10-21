BQPrimeCoronavirus Outbreak India Records 22 New Covid-19 Cases
ADVERTISEMENT

India Records 22 New Covid-19 Cases

The death toll has increased from 5,32,038 to 5,33,291 as Punjab and Haryana reconciled 1,230 and 23 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

21 Oct 2023, 5:45 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: freepik)</p></div>
(Source: freepik)

India has logged 22 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 292, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased from 5,32,038 to 5,33,291 as Punjab and Haryana reconciled 1,230 and 23 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. 

The country's Covid-19 case tally is 4,50,01,040.  

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,457 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. 

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT