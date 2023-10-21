India Records 22 New Covid-19 Cases

The death toll has increased from 5,32,038 to 5,33,291 as Punjab and Haryana reconciled 1,230 and 23 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid-19 case tally is 4,50,01,040.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,457 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.