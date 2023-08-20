ADVERTISEMENT
India Logs 51 Fresh Covid-19 Cases
Around 220.7 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far, according to the ministry's website.
India saw a single-day rise of 51 new coronavirus infections while the active caseload stood at 1,468, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,925, according to the data updated at 8:00 am.
The country's Covid-19 case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,599), it said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,206, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, the health ministry said.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.18%, it added.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
