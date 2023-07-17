ADVERTISEMENT
India logs 43 Covid-19 Infections In A Day
The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,915.
India recorded new 43 Covid-19 infections in a day while the tally of active cases has increased to 1,441 from 1,432 a day ago, according to Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.
The tally of Covid cases has been logged at 4.49 crore. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,565 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
