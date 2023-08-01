ADVERTISEMENT
India Logs 36 Covid Infections In A Day
The tally of Covid cases recorded in the country so far was at 4.49 crore.
India registered 36 fresh coronavirus infections in a day while active cases were recorded at 1,474, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,917, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.
The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,62,274 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
