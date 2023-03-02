BQPrimeCoronavirus Outbreak India Logs 268 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Rise To 2,439
India Logs 268 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Rise To 2,439

India reported 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,439, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
02 Mar 2023, 12:21 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Covid vaccines. (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Covid vaccines. (Source: Freepik)
The death toll stands at 5.30 lakh, the data updated at 8:00 am stated.

The Covid-19 case tally stood at 4.46 crore and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4.41 crore, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

