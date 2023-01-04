India Logs 175 Covid Infections In A Day, Active Caseload Declines To 2,570
The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, according to the health ministry website.
India recorded 175 new Covid infections in a day while active caseload declined to 2,570, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The tally of Covid cases in India is crore while the death toll is 5,30,707, data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.09% while the weekly positivity was 0.12%.
Active caseload declined by 12 in a day and now comprises 0.01% of the total infections.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,45,854 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.11 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the Covid-19 vaccination drive. India's Covid tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept.16.
It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, crossed 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec. 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on Jan. 25 this year.