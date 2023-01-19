India Logs 134 Covid Infections In A Day; Active Cases Decline To 1,962
India has so far recorded 4.46 crore Covid cases. The death toll stood at 5,30,728, the data updated at 8.00 a.m. stated.
India's Covid-19 case tally rose by 134 in a day while the number of active cases has declined to 1,962 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07% while the weekly positivity was 0.08 per cent. Active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, according to the health ministry website.
Active caseload declined by 36 cases in 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,815, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.20 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, crossed 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec. 19. India crossed the grim milestone of three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on Jan. 25 this year.