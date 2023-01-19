India Logs 134 Covid Infections In A Day; Active Cases Decline To 1,962

According to the ministry's website, 220.20 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, crossed 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec. 19. India crossed the grim milestone of three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on Jan. 25 this year.