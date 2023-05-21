India Covid-19 Updates: Active Cases Fall To 8,115; Logs 756 New Infections

India has recorded 756 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 8,115 from 8,675, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,832 with eight deaths which includes two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.