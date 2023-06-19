India Covid-19 Update: Active Cases In The Country Dip To 1,910

India logged 63 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, while the active cases have dipped to 1,910 from 1,925, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.The death toll was recorded at 5,31,896, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.The Covid-19 case tally stood at 4.49 crore while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4.44 crore and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.