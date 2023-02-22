India Clocks 125 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Rise To 1,935

India recorded 125 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,935, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,762 with one death reported by Chandigarh, the data updated at 8:00 am stated.

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, the ministry said.