India Adds 1,839 Covid Infections, Active Cases Down To 25,178

India on Monday recorded 1,839 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 25,178 from 27,212 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.

The Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,71,469). The death toll climbed to 5,31,692 with 11 fatalities, as the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

At 25,178, the active cases comprise 0.06% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,14,599, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.