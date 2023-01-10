India Adds 121 Covid-19 Cases, One Death
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.11%.
India logged 121 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday and the number of active cases came down to 2,319, according to Union health ministry data.
The total number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,80,215).
The death toll increased to 5,30,722 with one death reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.11%.
The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, according to the health ministry website.
A decrease of 52 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,47,174. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.14 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16. It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, crossed 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec. 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23 and four crore on Jan. 25 last year.