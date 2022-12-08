Hong Kong May End Outdoor Mask Rule, Relax Covid Tests, Report Says

The moves — which coincide with a rise in the daily Covid tally to the highest since the city’s deadly wave in March — would be the biggest relaxation to virus rules since Hong Kong scrapped hotel quarantine for inbound travelers in September in an effort to revive its standing as a global financial center. If enacted, the changes would follow a substantial easing of Covid Zero curbs in mainland China this week, reflecting pressure on President Xi Jinping to chart a path out of the crisis and quell public discontent.