BQPrimeCoronavirus Outbreak Delhi Government Reviewing Covid-19 Situation, Guidelines For Schools Soon: Education Minister
13 Apr 2023, 9:29 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/fr/@fotomuhabiriomer?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Ömer Yıldız</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Covid?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Ömer Yıldız on Unsplash)
Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases here, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday said that the government is reviewing the situation and guidelines for schools will be issued soon.

Delhi's single-day caseload addition on Wednesday breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months with 23.8% positivity rate, according to data shared by the Health department.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said, "our government is reviewing the Covid situation and guidelines will be issued to all the schools in this regard very soon". The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases and one fatality on Wednesday.

