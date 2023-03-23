Daily Covid-19 Cases In India Highest In 140 Days

India logged 1,300 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 140 days, while the number of active cases has increased to 7,605, according to data updated on Thursday by the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. One death each has been reported by Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, according to the data updated at 8 a.m.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.46%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.08%.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,99, 418).

The active cases now comprise 0.02% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79%, the ministry said.

A total of 92.06 crore tests for the detection of Covid have been conducted so far, with 89,078 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,41,60,997, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.