ADVERTISEMENT
Covid Update: India Records 41 Fresh Cases
The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81%, the health ministry data showed.
India has logged 41 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases were recorded at 1,467, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
India has logged 41 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases were recorded at 1,467, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
The death toll stood at 5,31,917, according to data updated at 8:00 a.m. by the ministry.
The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81%, the ministry's website said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,62,245, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.
So far, the country has recorded a total of 4.49 crore (4,49,95,629) Covid cases.
According to the ministry's website, a total of 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT