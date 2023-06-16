Covid Boosters Should Be Updated to Target XBB Strain, US Health Advisers Say

The XBB.1.5 strain currently accounts for about 40% of Covid infections in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain selection process mirrors how recommendations are made for the influenza vaccine each year based on which flu strains are dominant. The goal is to have updated Covid shots ready in September. The question remains whether Americans will actually get them, with just 17% of those eligible having received the bivalent BA.4 and BA.5 booster.