Covid Rips Through Rural China Ahead of Lunar New Year Migration

The pressure is building on regional facilities, which aren’t as well-resourced as those in major urban centers. Daily oxygen demand tripled at one big hospital in a tier-three city in Guangdong Province in recent weeks and is near full capacity, according to an executive who asked not to be named discussing the sensitive topic. The hospital doubled its intensive care beds in December but still expects it won’t be able to meet demand when the outbreak peaks later this month in nearby counties and villages.