Covid: India Records 39 Fresh Cases In A Day
The death toll stood at 5,31,921, government data showed. The country's Covid-19 case tally was 4.49 crore.
India logged 39 fresh coronavirus infections in a day while the number of active cases was recorded at 1,472, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.
The death toll stood at 5,31,921, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid-19 case tally was 4.49 crore.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,920 and the national recovery rate stood at 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.18%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
