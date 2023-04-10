Covid Cases Expected To Rise, People With Flu Symptoms Should Wear Masks: Delhi Health Minister

Covid cases in Delhi are expected to rise in the coming days as the city is densely populated, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Monday and asked people with flu-like symptoms to wear masks and avoid public places.

The national capital reported 699 Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Sunday.

Three deaths reported on Sunday were due to various diseases, and Covid was 'incidental.' In one case, the primary reason was Covid, Bharadwaj told reporters.

"Any death is unfortunate," the Delhi health minister said, adding that the "Delhi government and its health department are on high alert."

Bharadwaj cautioned people that Covid cases are expected to rise in the city in the coming days.

"Delhi is a densely populated city. Cases will rise, and many people will exhibit flu-like and influenza-like symptoms such as fever and cough. But they will recover," he said.

"People with such symptoms should not venture out in public places. If at all one has to go to such places, then one should wear a mask and observe other safety norms so that they don't end up infecting others," the minister said.

Those who are ill or have weak immunity should not venture out of their homes frequently and should avoid crowded places, Bharadwaj added.

Referring to the April 7 meeting between the Centre and states over the country's Covid situation, he told a press conference that, according to experts, XBB 1.16, which is currently the most prevalent coronavirus variant, is not causing severe disease.

"We are conducting genome sequencing on all positive samples. Till now, we have seen that samples have been found with either XBB.1.6 or its sub-variants... Cases are increasing in Delhi. It is usually seen that cases increase, hit a plateau, and then start declining. At this point, the city is seeing a spurt in cases," Bharadwaj added.

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital's Medical Director Suresh Kumar said more cases will get reported, but there is no need to panic.

A child who was diagnosed with Covid was admitted to LNJP Hospital. The child was recently discharged, he told PTI.

This new strain is not causing severe disease. It is affecting kids of an age group that is not vaccinated, but hospitalisation has not increased, Kumar said.

Delhi logged 535 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05%, according to data shared by the city government's health department. On Friday, the city had logged 733 Covid cases, the most in over seven months, with a positivity rate of 19.93%.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid cases in the national capital and is "prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said recently.