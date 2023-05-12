Covid-19 Updates: India Logs 1,580 Fresh Cases, Active Cases Dip To 18,009

India has recorded 1,580 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the active cases have come down to 18,009 from 19,613, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.
The country's tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore. The death toll has climbed to 5,31,753 with 12 fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.
The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77%, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,28,417, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.