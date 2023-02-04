Covid-19 Updates: India Logs 128 Fresh Covid Cases
India saw a single-day rise of 128 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,792, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll has increased to 5,30,745 with four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,83,250).
The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.09% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.07%, it stated.
The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections and the national Covid recovery rate has increased to 98.81% , according to the health ministry's website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,50,713, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19$, it stated.
According to the ministry's website, 220.56 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.