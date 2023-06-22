ADVERTISEMENT
Covid-19 Update: India Records 95 Fresh Cases In A Day
The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.
India recorded 95 coronavirus cases in a day while the number of active cases in the country has been recorded at 1,784, according to Union health ministry data on Thursday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,900, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.
India has so far logged 4.49 crore Covid cases.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,082, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
