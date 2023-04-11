Covid-19 Surge: Maharashtra Holds Mock Drills In State-Run Hospitals

"In case any OPD patient will need hospitalisation due to coronavirus, he or she will be admitted in JJ group hospitals like St Georges, Cama, GT Hospital, etc. The training also included ways to ensure such transfer is speedy and efficient," he said.

In Pune, a mock drill was conducted in Sassoon General Hospital, during which facilities like ventilators, oxygen, ambulances, test apparatus, availability of PPE kits and masks were checked.