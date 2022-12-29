Covid-19 India Updates: Active Covid Cases In Country Rise To 3,552

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,43,665, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry's website, 220.08 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5, 50 lakh on Sept. 16, 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and the one-crore mark on Dec. 19, 2020.