Covid-19 India Updates: Active Covid Cases In Country Rise To 3,552
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17% , the ministry said.
India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,915).
The death toll stands at 5,30,698 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
It said 2,36,919 tests for detection of Covid have been conducted in the last 24 hours.
The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80% , according to the ministry.
An increase of 84 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,43,665, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry's website, 220.08 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5, 50 lakh on Sept. 16, 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and the one-crore mark on Dec. 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on Jan. 25 this year.