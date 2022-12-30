Covid-19 India Updates: Active Cases Rise To 3,609

It said an increase of 57 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,43,850, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.09 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept.16.