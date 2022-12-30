Covid-19 India Updates: Active Cases Rise To 3,609
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.16%, the ministry said.
India recorded 243 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases have increased to 3,609, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,46,78,158 and the death toll stands at 5,30,699 with one fatality reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.16%, the ministry said.
It said 2,13,080 tests for detection of Covid have been conducted in the last 24 hours.
The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, according to the health ministry's website.
It said an increase of 57 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,43,850, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.09 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept.16.
It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, crossed 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec. 19, 2020.
India crossed the two-crore mark on May 4, three crore cases on Jun. 23, 2021, and four crore cases on Jan. 25 this year.