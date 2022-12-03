Covid-19 India Update: India Reports 253 New Cases, Daily Deaths At 3

India saw a single-day rise of 253 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 4,597, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The toll climbed to 5,30,627 with three more fatalities -- two reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, it stated.

The active cases comprises 0.01% of the total infections, which stands at 4.47 crore (4,46,73,166). The recovery rate has increased to 98.80% , according to the ministry.