Covid-19 India Update: Active Covid Cases In Country Rise To 6,559

India logged 699 new cases of coronavirus, while the active cases increased to 6,559, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 5,30,808, with two deaths. One death was reported by Odisha and another was reconciled by Kerala, according to the data updated at 8 a.m.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.71%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.91%.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,96,984).

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80%, the ministry said.

A total of 92.04 crore tests for the detection of Covid have been conducted so far, with 97,866 being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,41,59,617, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.