Covid-19: India Records 66 New Infections, Active Cases At 1,755
The death toll stands at 5,30,740, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
India saw a single-day rise of 66 new coronavirus cases -- the lowest since March 26, 2020 -- while the active caseload declined to 1,755, according to Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.
The total tally of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,82,785).
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.05% while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 0.07%.
Active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.81%, the ministry website showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,289 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the website, 220.48 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide drive.