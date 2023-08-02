ADVERTISEMENT
Covid-19: Active Cases In The Country Rise To 1,482
India logs 60 new coronavirus infections, with active cases up to 1,482 from 1,474 a day before.
India has logged 60 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have slightly increased to 1,482 from 1,474 a day before, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,917, as the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
The COVID-19 case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore, and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,44,62,326; the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
