Covid-19: Active Cases In The Country Rise To 1,482

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,917, as the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The COVID-19 case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore, and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,44,62,326; the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.