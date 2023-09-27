ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus Updates: India Records 47 New Covid Cases
The death toll stands at 5,32,031, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.
India saw a single-day rise of 47 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have been recorded at 466, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,98,650).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,66,153 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.18%, it said.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
