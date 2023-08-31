ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus Update: India Logs 50 New Covid Infections In A Day
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,930, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore.
India logged 50 new coronavirus infections in a day while active cases were recorded at 1,520, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,717, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate is at 1.18%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
