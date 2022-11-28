Covid-19 India Update: India Adds 291 New Cases; Active Tally Down To 5,123
India logged 291 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,46,71,853, while the number of active cases declined to 5,123, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.
The death toll has climbed to 5,30,614 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala; the data was updated at 8 a.m.
The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80%, according to the ministry website.
A decrease of 140 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,41,36,116, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
In all, 219.90 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry's website.
India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020; 30 lakh on Aug. 23; 40 lakh on Sept. 5; and 50 lakh on Sept. 16. It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec. 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on Jan. 25 this year.